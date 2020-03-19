Total Number of Coronavirus Cases in National Capital Rises to 14: Delhi Health Department

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The four new cases include, two people from West Bengal, who had returned from Italy, and were quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawala facility.

"Two cases, already under isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive toady," the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 14, it said.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 10.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)