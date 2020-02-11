Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Traffic Restrictions in Place For Counting of Votes in National Capital

A view of Delhi traffic (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: Traffic restrictions were put in place at several roads ahead of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections today morning.

"Traffic Alert Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates.

Delhi Traffic Police Tweet:

Traffic Alert Traffic movement is closed from Muni Maya Ram Marg to Kasturba Gandhi polytechnic college Pitampura due to vote counting . Motorists are advised to take alternate route via Netaji Subhash Marg and Shalimar Bagh. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2020

Further it said traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing."Traffic Alert Traffic movement will remain closed from sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka & Rudra cut to T- Point due to vote counting," it said in another tweet. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will begin at 8 am. The polling was held on February 8.

