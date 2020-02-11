There are celebrations already taking place at the Aam Aadmi Party office as the party leads on 46 seats as per the initial trends. The BJP is leading on 11 seats, the Congress on 1.
The AAP has crossed the half-way mark in initial trends and is leading in 38 seats. The BJP is ahead in 10 seats while the Congress is leading on 2.
The initial leads so far are in favour of the AAP even as the BJP seems to be gaining from its 2015 number. The AAP is now leading on 25 seats while the BJP is ahead in 9 and to everyone's surprise, Congress is leading on 3 seats as per fresh trends. Also, check out Live updates on the Assembly Segments in each Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi here -Click here for Live results of South Delhi Click here for Live results of North West DelhiClick here for Live results of Chandni ChowkClick here for Live results of New DelhiClick here for Live results of West DelhiClick here for Live results of East DelhiClick here for Live results of Northeast Delhi
The first trends are in. The AAP and BJP are leading on one seat each. Counting of votes is underway.
Counting of votes has begun for all 70 Vidhan Sabha seats. The first trends for Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 are expected to be out shortly.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at his residence ahead of counting of votes for assembly elections 2020. Speaking to the media, he said, "We are nervous and it's human tendency to be nervous. We will start work immediately after winning."
Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief to Media: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats.
Delhi Traffic Police Updates on road closures for counting of votes: Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.
BJP leader Vijay Goel offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Speaking to media channels, he said that he is confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi.
It's D-Day for Delhi as the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2020 is set to begin at 8 AM. While the BJP is confident that it will win, the AAP is expecting a second term. The exit polls have predicted an AAP win. Will that happen or will the BJP surprise everyone? Where does the Congress lie in all this? Stay with us for quick updates on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results.
New Delhi, February 11: The results of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes for all 70 seats began at 8 am today. The first trends are expected to be out during the first half an hour by 8:30 am. The final results and winners' list of Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections are likely to be out by Tuesday evening. All exit polls have predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Will they be proven right or will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spring a surprise? Stay with LatestLY for live news and updates on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results.
Voting for all 70 Vidhan Sabha seats was held on February 8. The final voter turnout was announced by the Election Commission on February 9 and 62.59 percent voting was recorded. Ballimaran recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.6 percent, while the lowest turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 percent. Questions were raised over the delay in the announcement of final voter turnout, however, the EC clarified that it was delayed due to scrutiny of votes in every constituency.
Exit poll results that were released at the end of polling day have pointed at a victory for the AAP and the possibility of the BJP being a distant second. However, the numbers differ from poll to poll. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll said that the AAP is likely to get 59-68 seats while the BJP may get 2-11 and Congress 0. The Times Now-IPSOS exit poll has predicted a victory for the AAP on 44 seats while the BJP was expected to win 26 seats. The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP and 9-21 seats for BJP. The ABP News-C Voter exit poll has predicted 49-63 seats for the AAP, 5-19 for BJP and 0-4 for Congress. Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Polls
While the opinion polls, as well as the exit polls, have predicted an AAP victory, the BJP has said that it would win more than 45 seats and form the government in Delhi. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari had tweeted the same after exit polls and asked people not to blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if his party wins.
Delhi saw a heated fight, especially between the AAP and the BJP. The BJP even called Kejriwal a terrorist with anti-CAA NRC protests of Shahhen Bagh taking centrestage in the national capital. The Election Commission had to stay on the job with slogans like "desh ke gaddaaron ko, goli maaro s***on ko" being chanted at political rallies. Many even said that Delhi elections had become more polarised than any other.
All eyes are now on the Delhi election results. Will the AAP government be elected for a second term or can the BJP or Congress spring a surprise. Stay with LatestLY for minute-by-minute updates on results for Delhi polls 2020.