Trains Must Be Allowed to Operate for Hassle-free Movement of Migrants: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to allow the Indian Railways to operate trains for hassle-free transport of migrant workers to their home states.

Welcoming the Centre's decision on allowing movement of migrant workers stranded in different part of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Gehlot made the request on Wednesday.

"It is a welcome step but until the government of India allows Indian Railway to operate - practically it will not be possible to facilitate smooth and hassle-free transport (of migrants) to their homes," Gehlot had said.

He said that in just a few days, Rajasthan got registered more than 6 lakh migrants from across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam and North East.

"I strongly request that railways must be allowed to function destination to destination," Gehlot said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)