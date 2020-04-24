Tripura Has Become Corona Free, Second Patient Tests Negative: Biplab Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that Tripura has become coronavirus-free, after the second COVID-19 patient in the state was found negative after consecutive tests."Update! The second corona patient of Tripura has been found negative after consecutive tests. Hence, our state has become corona free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay home stay safe. Update at 08:20 pm, April 23," Deb tweeted.The Chief Minister thanked all frontline warriors for their efforts in making Tripura COVID-19 free."I thank all the doctors, healthcare staffs, all front line warriors and public for making Tripura a corona free state. By maintaining social distancing and proper guidelines we shall try our best to maintain this. May Mata Tripurasundari bless us," he said in a subsequent tweet.On April 15, Tripura Health Secretary Debasish Basu said that the state's first COVID-19 positive patient, who was under treatment at GB Hospital in Agartala, was discharged after being tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

