West Tripura, March 20: A differently-abled woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and six others in West Tripura district, police said on Thursday. According to officials, the accused husband was arrested on Wednesday night following a complaint filed by the victim's father. On January 5, the accused husband, along with his friends, allegedly consumed alcohol at his residence in West Tripura and, under the influence, assaulted and gang-raped the differently-abled woman, police said. Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

After enduring trauma for over two months, the victim told about her ordeal to her father, who in turn approached the police and lodged a complaint at Amtali Police Station on March 14, naming seven accused, including the husband, identified as Subrata Dey, police said. Following the complaint, police registered a case, and a probe was initiated. Ballia Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped at Gunpoint and Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh.

After an investigation, Amtali police arrested Subrata Dey on Tuesday night. However, the six other accused are still absconding. Investigating officer Sushmita Debnath said that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects soon. The accused husband was produced before the court, where police sought his remand for further interrogation. Efforts to trace the absconding accused were on, said Amtali SDPO Shankar Chandra Nath. Further details are awaited.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.