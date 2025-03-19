Agartala, March 19: In a shocking incident, a physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and five of his friends, police said on Wednesday. An official said that police arrested the husband Subrata Dey and are on the lookout for five others suspected involved in the heinous crime. The official said that police registered a case of gang rape on March 14 in Amtali police station, near Agartala, and have arrested Dey so far. The accused is the victim’s husband, who along with his five friends, committed the crime at Jogendranagar, on the outskirts of Agartala, the official said.

According to police, Subrata Dey since his marriage has been residing at his in-laws' house in Jogendranagar. The gang-rape occurred recently and the victim's family filed an FIR in Amtali police station on March 14. During the crime, the victim's father and mother were not at home and police suspect that Subrata Dey and his friends committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. Prime accused Dey worked in a private pathological laboratory. Tripura Shocker: Man Kills Wife After Altercation, Spends Several Hours With Body Before Walking Into Police Station To Report Crime.

Police have booked six accused in the case and are actively searching for the remaining five. The victim, 75, is a disabled woman. Officials said that the investigation was on in the fastest way and hoped that during the interrogation of Dey, police would be able to collect information about five other accused persons and would soon also be able to arrest them. Agartala Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped and Dumped Into Jungle Assuming That She Died; 2 Arrested.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked outrage, with demands for stringent punishment for the perpetrators. The police assured that justice would be served, emphasising that all efforts are being made to ensure the arrest of the remaining accused and to ensure justice for the disabled woman.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

