Trump Suggests Olympics Could 'postpone' for a Year

Washington, Mar 12 (AFP) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be postponed for a year, as organizers insist the Games will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"It's a shame" but "I like that better than I like having empty stadiums," he said. AFP

