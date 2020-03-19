Trump: World 'paying Big Price' Because China Slow on Virus Information

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 19 (AFP) US President Donald Trump charged Thursday that the world is "paying a big price" for China's lack of transparency on the outbreak of the new coronavirus there several months ago.

"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on the pandemic.

"It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did." (AFP)

