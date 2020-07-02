San Francisco, July 2: Twitter has taken action against US President Donald Trump, this time removing an image he tweeted, saying the image violated the companys privacy policy.

Trump's tweet showed a "meme" version of a photo taken by The New York Times in 2015. Trump tweeted along with the photo: "In reality they're not after me, they're after you. I'm just in the way". Twitter Flags Another Donald Trump Tweet for Violating Abusive Behaviour Policy.

After the NYT complained to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform removed the picture. The tweet now shows "media not displayed" notification on Trump's tweet.

Late last month, Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington, DC they would be met with "serious force".

This was the fourth time Twitter red-flagged Trump's tweet for glorifying violence or violating its policies.

Twitter earlier labeled a video tweeted by him which mocked CNN as manipulated media.

In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.

Facebook also removed a Trump campaign ad featuring a symbol used by Nazis for political dissenters, saying the ad violated its policies.

