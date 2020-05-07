Two Covid Patients Discharged in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Two patients of Covid-19, including one nursing officer of quarantine centre, have been discharged by AIIMS Raipur on Thursday after they tested negative in the second consecutive test.The nursing officer is 35-year-old while another patient, who hails from Surajpur, is 25 years old.Presently, the AIIMS has 21 active Coronavirus positive patients and all are in stable condition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)