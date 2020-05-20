Two Deaths, 27 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) Two deaths and 27 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, the state government said.

With the fresh deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 40, a bulletin said.

The number of positive cases in the state mounted to 1,661 and the active cases stood 608.

Two patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 1,013.

Out of the 27 fresh cases, as many as 15 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, while the 12 others were migrants who entered the state during the last several days, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)