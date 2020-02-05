Two Killed as Truck Rams into Motorcycle in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Two motorbike-borne men were crushed to death by a speeding truck here in Maharashtera, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Mankapur area of Nagpur on Tuesday night when the victims, who were friends, were returning from a wedding, they said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Furkan Ansari (27), a resident of Lodhipura, and Mohammed Wakar Sheikh Ramzan (28), who resided in the Mahatma Phule market area, the police said.

Sub-inspector V P Sahare of the Mankapur police station said the men were crossing the Ring Road near Gorewada Square on a motorcycle at around 10 pm when a speeding truck came from another side and rammed into their two-wheeler.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that the motorcycle got stuck in the truck and the duo came under its rear wheels, he said.

The profusely bleeding men died on the spot, Sahare said, adding the truck driver fled the spot but was later arrested.

The police seized the truck and arrested its driver Gyansingh Dayaram Gujjar (24), a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

He was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, the police added.

