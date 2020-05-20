Two More Infected with COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Tally Crosses 200-mark

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Two more persons contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 202 in the Union territory.

A 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old, who tested positive for the deadly disease, are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, the medical bulletin said.

As many as 45 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of those who recovered from the disease to 136, it said.

A total of 3,217 samples have been tested so far and out of these, 2,975 samples came negative, while the reports of 39 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

A total of 63 cases of COVID-19 are active in the city, it said.

So far, three persons have died of coronavirus in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)