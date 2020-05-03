Two More Trains Depart with Migrants from Kerala to Odisha, Bihar

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Two more trains departed from Ernakulam district carrying migrant labourers from Kerala on Saturday. As many as 1111 migrant labourers departed to Khurda road railway station at Odisha from Aluva railway station at Ernakulam while 1140 migrant labourers were ferried to Danapur railway station at Bihar from Ernakulam North railway station.These trains have 24 sleeper class coaches each. As social distancing norms have to be followed, each sleeper class coach that normally accommodates 72 people, will be able to carry only 45, said Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar.Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses arranged for them to reach railway stations here. Also, police vans carried them from camps to railway stations.Ernakulam district administration also arranged food and water for their travel. Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas reached at both railway stations to review the arrangements.More labourers are from Perumbavoor area. Medical check-ups were carried out at Perumbavoor.Yesterday a special train carrying 1140 migrant labourers from Kerala bound for Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, left from the Aluva railway station in Ernakulam district. This is the first special train from Kerala which carrying migrant labourers stuck here due to lockdown. (ANI)

