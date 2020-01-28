UP Govt Withdraws Order Asking Female Teachers to Help Brides Get Ready

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Officials of the State education department on Monday cancelled the controversial order asking 20 female primary school teachers to help brides get ready for their marriage at a mass wedding programme being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Siddharthnagar district Basic Education Officer (BEO) cancelled the order as it drew flak from various quarters. The BEO has also proposed action against the education officer who passed the order.The wedding programme on Tuesday is being held under the Chief Minister's mass wedding scheme. (ANI)

