UP Man Claims to Have Found COVID-19 Cure; Arrested

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ballia, April 7: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia for allegedly claiming to have found a cure for COVID-19, police said on Tuesday.

Chitbaragaon police station SHO Hari Ram Maurya said Rakesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Teekaa Deori village, was claiming before villagers that he had made a medicine to cure COVID-19 and he can treat anyone. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

Police said a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)