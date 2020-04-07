China reports no new #Coronavirus death for the first time: AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 7: The number of coronavirus disease cases in India jumped to 4,281 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The new positive cases in the country increased by 214, and the total deaths related to COVID-19 has risen to 111.

In order to tackle the impact of the devastating effects of coronavirus, the central government on Monday announced to slash salaries, allowances and pension of incumbent and former lawmakers, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Cabinet announced a reduction in allowances and pension of lawmakers by 30 percent with effect from April 1, 2020, for a year.

According to an ANI tweet, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We're hearing the news that some nurses have tested positive for COVID019 in Delhi. I would like to draw your attention to the situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Delhi"

The letter further stated, "I request that immediate action may be taken to alleviate concerns of nurses from Kerala working in Delhi. Concerned officials may be directed to urgently ensure that utmost protection is given to them". Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.