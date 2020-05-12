UP: Over 1.20 Lakh People Booked in 43K FIRs for Lockdown Violations; Rs 17cr Collected in Fines

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday said it has lodged, since the initiation of the nationwide lockdown over 50 days ago, over 43,000 FIRs naming more than 1.20 lakh people for allegedly violating containment restrictions and earned a whopping Rs 17 crores in fines imposed for the same.

"Till now (since implementation of lockdown) acting strictly the state police has lodged 43,028 FIRs naming 1.23 lakh persons under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant). In the state over 36.5 lakh vehicles were checked and 38,950 were seized," Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters.

Fines amounting to over Rs 17.34 crore were collected from those violating the lockdown orders, he added.

