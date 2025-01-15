Gorakhpur, January 15: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped here by the owner of a hookah bar and two others after being held captive at his establishment on New Year's Eve, police said on Wednesday. Police arrested the three suspects and sent them to jail on Tuesday evening, they said. According to police, the girl went to a hookah bar near Geeta Vatika on the evening of December 31. When she did not return till late at night, her mother asked her friends about her whereabouts but they could not tell her anything. Later, she filed a kidnapping report at Ramgarhtal police station. Jharkhand Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo Set Up Electrified Bamboo Trap, Electrocute Stalker to Death for Continuously Harassing Them in Sahibganj; Arrested.

Acting on the complaint, police said they began an investigation and rescued the girl. She told them that she was taken to a hookah bar where the owner Aniruddh Ojha and his two accomplices raped her. Additional Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said based on the girl's statement and medical report, charges of gang rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the FIR lodged by the victim's mother. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

Ojha and the other accused -- Nikhil Gaur and Aditya Maurya -- were produced in a court and sent to jail, police said. On Friday, police raided the hookah bar and found several young men and women under the influence of drugs, they said.

