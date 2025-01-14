Ranchi, January 14: A bizarre incident of murder has come to light from Jharkhand, where a mother-daughter duo were arrested for allegedly killing a man who harassed them continuously. The deceased has been identified as Raju Mandal (25). Police officials said Mandal allegedly harassed the woman and her daughter repeatedly.

Notably, the accused woman and her minor daughter set up an electrified bamboo trap, which resulted in the accused's death. According to a report in The Times of India, the 40-year-old woman told cops that the deceased used to regularly break into their house in Sahibganj at night in an inebriated state. She also said that the accused would resort to eve-teasing her 15-year-old daughter. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman in Giridih Ends Life After Continuous Harassment by Microfinance Company Employees.

The mother-daughter duo had been harassed by Mandal for the past two months. As the two did not get any help from villagers, this emboldened Mandal's behaviour towards them. It was also learned that the two did not file any complaint with regard to the eve-teasing incidents against Mandal.

In order to stop Raju's alleged behaviour, the mother-daughter duo placed a bamboo wrapped with exposed electrical wire at the entrance of their house on Saturday night, January 11. The same night, when Mandal attempted to enter their house, he came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted to death. Jharkhand Shocker: 40-Year-Old Government School Teacher Held for ‘Molesting’ Minor Girl in Ramgarh District.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

