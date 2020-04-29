US Concerned by STC 'self-rule' Declaration in South Yemen, Says Pompeo

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [US], April 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is concerned that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) has declared self-rule in Yemen's southern provinces, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Tuesday (local time)."The US is concerned with the recent actions of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC), including what the STC calls an announcement of 'self-rule.' Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen," Pompeo said in a statement.He added that the US calls on the STC and the Republic of Yemen government to re-engage in the political process provided under the Riyadh agreement.In the early hours of Sunday, the Aden-based STC movement, created by the rebels in 2017, introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking armed forces with implementing it. Nonetheless, several southern provinces refused to support the council's decision. (Sputnik/ANI)

