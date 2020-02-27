US Designates Iran-backed Militia Leader in Iraq as Global Terrorist

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Feb 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has designated Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Ahmad Al-Hamidawi as a global terrorist, US Counterterrorism Coordinator Ambassador Nathan Sales told reporters on Wednesday."Today, Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo has taken decisive action against Iran-backed militias in Iraq by designating Ahmad Al-Hamidawi as a specially designated global terrorist or SDGT," Sales said."Al-Hamidawi is the Secretary-General of Kataib Hezbollah or KH, a group that is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against US and Coalition forces in Iraq."(Sputnik/ANI)

