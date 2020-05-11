Vicky Kaushal Thanks Director, Producer as 'Raazi' Clocks 2 Years

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday extended thanks to the director and producer of his action-spy movie 'Raazi,' by sharing a picture of his character from the film which clocked two years today.The 31-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and shared the picture along with the note thanking the director and producer of the film - Meghna Gulzar and Karan Johar - for making the 'Uri' star a part of the beautiful story. In the post accompanying the picture he wrote, "#2yearsofRaazi .Thank You @meghnagulzar @karanjohar for making me a part of this beautiful story!"The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within nineteen minutes of being posted.Celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey also liked the post along with fans of the 'Manmarziyaan' star.Earlier in the day, Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate two years of the "incredible true story," by sharing a motion poster comprising of stills from the movie. The video featured the background score of 'Ae Watan' song from the movie, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide.The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia Bhatt) marries a Pakistani Army officer (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country. (ANI)

