WB State Secretariat to Be Closed for 2 Days for Sanitisation

Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Starting Sunday, the West Bengal government will conduct a two-day disinfection drive at the multi-storied state secretariat building 'Nabanna' to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

"From tomorrow, Nabanna will be closed for two days. We will sanitise the entire building. Officials, workers and police officers come here regularly. We are also requesting the press to skip coming here for the next two days since their room (the press corner) needed to be sanitised too," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, disinfection was conducted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday after two persons have tested positive for Covid-19, health department sources said.

The cardiology and the medicine wards were disinfected after shifting the patients admitted there to other departments, they said adding that both the wards will be closed for the next 72 hours.

