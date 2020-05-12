WBTC to Run Bus Service in Some More Routes

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will start bus service in some more routes for frontline workers and for returnees from Wednesday amidst the lockdown, an official said here on Tuesday.

Already the WBTC is running a skeleton bus service for frontline workers. The service will be further augmented with some more some new routes added, the official said.

The services by the state transport undertaking, on designated routes in the city and adjoining areas, will be operational daily with hourly frequency between 7 am and 7 pm, the official said.

Proper social distancing norms will be followed in all the bus operations and it will be overseen by officers of WBTC, he said.

Of the routes that will be operational, several will be connecting Howrah station with different parts of the city and suburbs.

