We Gave Our Everything in 2019 WC, Says Kane Williamson

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday opened up on his mental state after the 2019 World Cup final and said that he was really proud of what his side achieved in the entire tournament.Williamson was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that the latter asked the Kiwi skipper to talk about how he carried himself after the finals of the 2019 World Cup.New Zealand ended up missing on winning the World Cup last year by the slighest of margins as the side lost the final against England on the basis of boundary-countback rule."I mean it was interesting, the tournament goes on for two months, you are focused for a long period of time, it was tough to understand how the finals unfolded, some people still do not understand it, we were proud of what we achieved in the tournament, I was proud how we played the tournament, afterall these are the things which are in your control," Williamson told Tamim during the chat."We could leave the World Cup thinking that we gave our everything, it was definitely a challenge, at the end of it, you still appreciate what happened throughout the tournament, it is just not about what happened in the final over of the tournament," he added.After the finals of the 2019 World Cup, Williamson was appreciated across the globe for the way he carried himself after missing out on the trophy.Williamson was also named as the 2019 World Cup's Player of the Tournament.Further talking about the World Cup, Williamson said: "Everyone expected the scores to be really high in the 2019 World Cup because of the pitches, with our respect, we tried to adapt to the best of our ability, the wickets did offer something to the bowlers, there was few close games in the World Cup, and if you win such close games, it gives you more confidence".The right-handed Williamson had led New Zealand to a 2-0 win over India in the two-match Test series earlier this year.He last played an ODI match against Australia in March this year, however, the rest two ODIs were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Williamson would have been in action for the SunRisers Hyderbad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had started on March 29.However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

