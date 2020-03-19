We Will Carefully Study SC Order on Floor Test and Decide Accordingly: MP CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that his government will carefully study the Supreme Court order on the conduct of floor test in the Assembly and make a decision thereafter."We will study every aspect of the Supreme Court order on the conduct of floor test in the Assembly tomorrow. We will discuss it with our legal experts and make any decision on the basis of their advice," Kamal Nath said here.Congress leader PC Sharma said that the government is confident of proving the majority and that the party is continuously appealing to the rebel MLAs.Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held tomorrow.A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.The court ruled that the state of uncertainty must be resolved efficiently and the Assembly proceedings should be video graphed properly and there has to be live telecast of the proceedings."The proceedings would be video graphed properly. The trust vote would be conducted by showing the hands. If 16 MLAs want to come to the Assembly. Both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide security," the bench said.The top court was hearing the petition filed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.The development came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation following the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress. Scindia later joined the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)