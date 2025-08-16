Hooghly, August 16: A 24-year-old nurse was found dead at a nursing home in Singur, Hooghly district of West Bengal, police said on Friday, adding that the body has been preserved at the Kolkata Police morgue, said an official. On Friday, Kolkata Central Police DC Indira Mukherjee told ANI, "There are sufficiently good arrangements due to which we can preserve the body here (Kolkata police Morgue). As of now, nobody has been detained. We have requested that all interested parties come to the Police Station to file a complaint. If a formal FIR needs to be registered, it will be done, and necessary action as per law will be taken."

BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, raised concerns about the case. The West Bengal LoP said, "In my constituency, Nandigram, a villager sent his daughter to Singur in Hooghly for a nursing job. The nursing home authority called her parents to say their daughter had committed suicide. She died. Our BJP workers and advocates protested against this matter. We demand that the postmortem be conducted in any central government hospital or by a central government doctor." Hooghly Shocker: Nurse Found Hanging at Hospital Premises in West Bengal, Family Alleges Murder.

"Police lathi-charged the protestors and brought the body to the Kolkata police Morgue for postmortem... We are demanding these things. As a local MLA, I will support and help the parents. Maybe they will go to the High Court on Monday," Adhikari further alleged. Meanwhile, North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh mentioned that the victim's parents want the postmortem conducted at a central government facility like AIIMS and plan to move court to ensure their demands are "respected". Sandeshkhali Shocker: Man Held in West Bengal for Raping Young Girl Multiple Times on False Promise of Marriage.

Ghosh said, "The body of the deceased is currently being preserved at the Kolkata police morgue. The victim's parents, who have been in ongoing discussions with the authorities, are determined to seek justice. As the father is an active BJP worker, the family has expressed distrust toward the West Bengal state government and prefers that the postmortem be conducted at a central government facility, such as AIIMS or a similar hospital. They have communicated this request to the police and relevant authorities and intend to approach the court to ensure their demands are respected."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)