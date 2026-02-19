New Delhi, February 19: Two young men who were drinking alcohol at Sanjay Lake Park in the Pandav Nagar police station area of East Delhi were allegedly attacked with a knife during a robbery attempt, police said on Thursday. One of them, identified as Lukha Choudhary alias Vikram, died on the spot, while the other, Vakil, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the two men were sitting in the park on Wednesday night when an unidentified miscreant approached them and attempted to rob them. When Lukha resisted, the attacker allegedly stabbed both men before fleeing the spot. Lukha succumbed to his injuries immediately, while Vakil was rushed to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Delhi Shocker: Man Out on Jail Shot Dead in Rohini, Gang War Angle Under Police Investigation.

Kanchan, the wife of the deceased, said the incident took place late at night. “When he did not return home, I started searching for him. The accused had snatched his phone and money,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Pandav Nagar police have taken custody of the body and sent it to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination. Several teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused. Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the attacker using CCTV footage and local inputs. Delhi Shocker: 36-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Being Brutally Beaten With Helmet by Food Delivery Riders Following Dispute Over Water in Connaught Place.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over stabbing cases in Delhi and the National Capital Region. In a related development, Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on online delivery platforms for allegedly selling large knives that violate government-prescribed specifications, an official said on Wednesday. The action was initiated after police found that perpetrators in at least two recent stabbing incidents had procured knives online. Stabbing incidents have increased significantly in recent times.

Earlier on February 3, a 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death by three minors in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar following an altercation. Police said the juveniles were later apprehended. The incident occurred when the minors arrived on a motorcycle and, after a brief argument, attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing.

On February 10, a shopkeeper was stabbed to death and a labourer was injured following a dispute over charging a mobile phone in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area. On January 31, Delhi-NCR witnessed three stabbing incidents, including a double murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Khora area and the killing of a 25-year-old man in Shastri Park in North East Delhi, raising serious concerns over the growing number of violent crimes in the region.

On January 22, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. On January 16, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sindhu Farm Road in the Jaitpur police station area of Southeast Delhi.

