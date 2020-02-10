WHO Sents Expert Mission to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], Feb 10 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent an international expert mission led by Dr. Bruce Aylward to China on Monday. "I've just been at the airport seeing off members of an advance team for the @WHO-led 2019 nCoV international expert mission to China, led by Dr Bruce Aylward, a veteran of past public health emergencies," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO wrote on Twitter.The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency in the wake of the outbreak.The deadly virus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.The new coronavirus even surpassed the fatalities caused by SARS epidemic in 2003, killing over 810 people worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)