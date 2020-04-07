Wife, 2 Brothers of COVID-19 Victim Test Positive in Amravati

Amravati (Maha), Apr 7 (PTI) The wife and two brothers of a COVID-19 patient who died on April 2 in Maharashtra's Amravati have also tested positive for novel coronavirus, said health officials on Tuesday.

A total of 24 people, including these three, had been kept in quarantine as a precautionary measure as they had come in contact with the deceased, an official said.

"The samples of 14 of the rest 21 have tested negative while the reports of seven are awaited. The three who tested positive are the only active cases in Amravati presently," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)