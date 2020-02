Women's T20 World Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka Scoreboard

Melbourne, Feb 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Innings

Umesha Thimashini c Gayakwad b Deepti Sharma 2

Chamari Atapattu c Shikha Pandey b Radha Yadav 33

Harshitha Madavi b Gayakwad 12

Hansima Karunaratne c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 7

Hasini Perera c Taniya Bhatia b Radha Yadav 7

Shashikala Siriwardene c Krishnamurthy b Gayakwad 13

Nilakshi de Silva c Harmanpreet Kaur b Poonam Yadav 8

Anushka Sanjeewani lbw b Radha Yadav 1

Kavisha Dilhari not out 25

Sathya Sandeepani b Shikha Pandey 0

Udeshika Prabodhani not out 2

Extras: (LB-1,W-2) 3

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 113

Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-42, 3-48, 4-58, 5-75, 6-78, 7-80, 8-104, 9-104.

Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-16-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-35-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-1-18-2, Poonam Yadav 4-0-20-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-23-4.

India Innings

Shafali Verma run out (Kavisha Dilhari/Anushka Sanjeewani) 47

Smriti Mandhana c Kavisha Dilhari b Prabodhani 17

Harmanpreet Kaur c Hansima Karunaratne b S Siriwardene 15

Jemimah Rodrigues not out 15

Deepti Sharma not out 15

Extras: (B-4,W-3) 7

Total: (for 3 wickets, 14.4 overs) 116

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-81, 3-88.

Bowling: Udeshika Prabodhani 4-0-13-1, Shashikala Siriwardene 4-0-42-1, Sathya Sandeepani 1-0-11-0, Chamari Atapattu 2-0-21-0, Kavisha Dilhari 3-0-18-0, Umesha Thimashini 0.4-0-7-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)