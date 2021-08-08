Chicago, Aug 8 (AP) One Chicago police officer died and another was wounded following a shooting late Saturday, officials said.

Police said the officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in “serious-to-critical” condition, news outlets reported.

Also Read | UK Eases Travel Restrictions for India by Moving the Country From Its 'Red' to 'Amber' List.

One of the officers — a woman — later died, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune. Other local news outlets also reported the death.

Police also said two suspects were taken into custody, according to news outlets.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 202 Million, Deaths Surge to Over 4.28 Million.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)