Dubai [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai World Cup 2024 - the world's richest horse race for thoroughbreds - will be held tomorrow, Saturday (30th March), at Meydan Racecourse, where a strong field 119 of the world's elite horses from 15 countries will compete across nine races with total prize money of $30.5 million, including $12 million for the ninth main card, the "Dubai World Cup''.

An elite group of the world's horses will participate in the international evening, including 33 winners of Group 1 races in major world championships, in addition to 5 horses which won titles in the Dubai World Cup last season.

This is the second edition of the cup, which is held to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, after last year's edition in 2023, which achieved great success thanks to the efforts made by the Dubai Horse Racing Club, which set a model for a seamless organisation in the holy month, reflecting Islamic culture and hospitality.

The Dubai World Cup was launched in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The maiden race in 1996 was won by Cigar, while Ushba Tesoro bagged the last race in 2023.Ushba Tesoro under Yuga Kawada bagged the Dubai World Cup, only the second horse to achieve that feat for Japan after Victoire Pisa, ridden by Mirco Demuro, won the coveted prize in 2011.Ushba Tesoro is back to defend his crown and will be bidding to become the second horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice in a row after Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor's Thunder Snow became the first to achieve that feat in 2018 and 2019.

There are nine races in total at the Dubai World Cup: Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for the Purebred Arabians (USD 1 million), Group 2 Godolphin Mile (USD 1 million), Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup (USD 1 million), Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (USD 1.5 million), Group 2 UAE Derby (USD 1 million), Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (USD 2 million), Group 1 Dubai Turf (USD 5 million), Dubai Sheema Classic (USD 6 million), Dubai World Cup (USD 12 million)

Winners - 1996: Cigar, 1997: Singspiel, 1998: Silver Charm, 1999: Almutawakel, 2000: Dubai Millennium, 2001: Captain Steve, 2002: Street Cry, 2003: Moon Ballad, 2004: Pleasantly Perfect, 2005: Roses In May, 2006: Electrocutionist, 2007: Invasor, 2008: Curlin, 2009: Well Armed, 2010: Gloria de Campeao, 2011: Victoire Pisa, 2012: Monterosso, 2013: Animal Kingdom, 2014: African Story, 2015: Prince Bishop, 2016: California Chrome, 2017: Arrogate, 2018: Thunder Snow, 2019: Thunder Snow, 2020: Cancelled - Covid, 2021: Mystic Guide, 2022: Country Grammer, 2023: Ushba Tesoro. (ANI/WAM)

