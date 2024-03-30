Berlin, March 30: Police in Germany's Munich have deployed more officers to secure the Allianz Arena during a Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Germany-based DW reported. The security has been enhanced after police received a tip-off on Friday that images which surfaced on social media seemed to show a target placed on spectators outside the stadium.

The ISIS-K terror group, based in Afghanistan, has purportedly created the image, according to DW report. The development comes after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for deadly attack that took place at Crocus City Hall outside Moscow on March 22.

A spokesperson for the Munich police department said that they assessed the photo intensively on Friday along with the regional criminal investigation department and concluded that there was no credible evidence of danger, DW reported, citing DPA news agency.

As many as 300 to 500 people would have been deployed for a game of this importance. The police spokesperson said, "We're now increasing this number." The Bayern-Dortmund matches are known as 'Der Klassiker' due to their rivalry for supremacy in German football, the report said.

Earlier this week, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that Germany will introduce temporary controls at all its borders for Euro 2024 in the aftermath of the terror attack in Russia's Moscow, according to DW report.

The showcase of European football is set to begin in Munich on June 14 and end with the final in Berlin on July 14. Germany and France had agreed to deploy security personnel to boost security in each other's nations during the European Championships and the Olympics in Paris, even before the attack took place in Moscow.