Mexico City, Nov 7 (AP) A transport truck smashed into at least nine vehicles at a toll booth on a highway in central Mexico on Saturday, leaving at least 15 people dead and five injured, firefighters said.

The brakes on the truck, which was transporting glue, apparently failed in the accident in the municipality of Chalco in Mexico State, Adrián Díaz Chávez, deputy director of the fire department, told local media.

Videos posted on social media showed some of the vehicles involved in the accident engulfed in flames, while others near the toll booth were completely destroyed.

Díaz Chávez said about 15 people died and another five were injured. (AP)

