A Primary School in Scotland is encouraging boys and girls to wear a skirt to school to promote ‘Gender Equality’.

Teachers and Students at Castleview Primary in Edinburgh took part in the initiative for the first time on November 4, termed “Wear a Skirt to School Day.”

An Email from Castleview Primary Said to Parents “We want our school to be inclusive and promote equality." Boys as young as 3-years-old were asked to participate. Boys Allowed to Wear Skirts at Uppingham School in Rutland, UK

According to a report in the Daily Mail, The email added that the school wants children to be "comfortable," and if they want leggings or other pants could be worn under the skirts. Skirts will be offered to those students who don’t have any of their own.

Castleview Primary wrote on Twitter that it is “so proud” of its pupils.

SO proud of our P6’s who after reading @HappyNewspaper wrote to our leadership team to ask if we could support #clotheshavenogender #LaRopaNoTieneGenero We promote respect, tolerance and understanding and we want our school to be inclusive and promote equality. pic.twitter.com/lCWqt2l3SY — Castleview Primary (@Castleview_PS) November 3, 2021

The move was inspired by protests in Spain last year after a young boy reportedly wore a skirt to a school in the country, and was sent to a psychologist over the matter and expelled from school. On Nov. 4 of last year, male students and teachers in the county wore skirts to school in support of the student, and the date is now known as "wear a skirt to school day."

