Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 (ANI/ WAM): Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be hosted in the UAE this November.

More than 10,000 international male and female athletes will compete in the world's largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

Abdulmonem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed his sincere gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the continuous support for sports in the country, and to Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed for patronage of this landmark global event.

Al Hashemi said, "Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has achieved global prominence and evolved into a world-class platform for nurturing talents, and preparing champions and skilled athletes to proudly represent the UAE in international arenas and further reinforce Abu Dhabi's status as the global capital of jiu-jitsu."

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Flight 10 Cancelled: Elon Musk's Company Postpones Starship's 10th Test Flight Minutes Before Launch Due to Ground Systems Issues.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has revealed the official schedule for the 11-day event, with competitions beginning on November 12 in the Amateur category. The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, which includes events for infants, kids and juniors, will take place from 13-15 November, alongside Para Jiu-Jitsu competitions on November 13.

The Youth and Junior categories will compete on 16-17 November, followed by the Master events on 18-19 November. The championship will conclude with the Professional competitions, running from 20-22 November.

The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship builds on a legacy of excellence that spans 16 years, strengthening the championship's standing as a premier global sporting event that merges elite athletic performance with cultural engagement. The championship reflects Abu Dhabi's vision of promoting sports as a way of life and fostering a healthy, active community culture. (ANI/ WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)