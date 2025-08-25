Mumbai, August 25: TCS has started facing severe backlash after announcing the layoffs of employees. The previous round of TCS layoffs was announced last month, affecting 12,000 employees, including mid-level and senior-level roles. IT labour unions have criticised the company for slashing thousands of jobs, which it justified by saying were necessary to be "future-ready."

The TCS layoffs announcement has become a concerning point in the tech industry. India's largest IT company said that the job cuts were primarily driven by the profit motive rather than considering necessity. Multiple cities have seen major employee protests led by unions such as UNITE (Union of IT and ITES Employees) and CITU (Centre of Indian Unions). Probo Layoffs: India’s Online Skill Gaming Platform Shuts Down Its RMG Business As Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passes, Begins Layoffs of Employees, Say Reports.

UNITE Says TCS Targeting Senior Employees, Pushing Illegal Layoffs

TCS is retrenching workers not out of necessity, but for profit. Targeting senior employees & pushing illegal layoffs is an attack on job security across IT. Workers are not numbers on a balance sheet — we demand justice! ✊ #StopTCSLayoffs #WorkersUnite pic.twitter.com/IF44zotM0R — UNITE (@UNITEITORG) August 17, 2025

UNITE Protest Against TCS

Union of IT And ITES Employees protested tofay in Chennai against the announced TCS layoff of 12000 employees and the government inaction. pic.twitter.com/E3kDPLUZVW — UNITE (@UNITEITORG) August 19, 2025

TCS Layoffs Announcement Sparks Massive Protests Across Cities

Tata Consultancy Services has been facing criticism and backlash from labour unions protecting the rights and jobs of IT professionals. Recently, thousands of people joined the protests, asking the company to reverse its decision to lay off 12,000 employees. UNITE and CITU have alleged that TCS laying off people will also affect the experience professionals as well.

UNITE and CITU Allegations on TCS and Its Layoffs Decision

UNITE posted on X, "TCS is retrenching workers not out of necessity but for profit. Targeting senior employees and pushing illegal layoffs is an attack on job security across IT. Workers are not numbers on a balance sheet — we demand justice!" The union called the layoffs "illegal" and gathered employees to protest in Chennai. UNITE protesters said that the government's Department of Labour must intervene in this matter.

TCS Responds to Protests and Allegations

Tata Consultancy Services responded through TOI that it was on a journey to become a "future-ready organisation." It highlighted that in the journey, TCS would release employees from organisations whose deployment might not be feasible. The company said that the transition would not affect its services provided to clients. Further, the IT giant acknowledged the challenging time for the to-be-affected employees. The company said the layoffs decision would reduce 2% of its workforce globally. TCS said it would support the employees in transition. Cisco Layoffs: US-Based Tech Giant To Eliminate 157 Roles Days After CEO Stated the Company Would Not Lay Off Employees Due to AI.

Tata Consultancy Services said it would offer the employees notice period compensation, outplacement services, severance benefits and counselling during their transition. On the other hand, UNITE has alleged that the company was laying off high-performing employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).