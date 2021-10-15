Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): A day after reports emerged about multiple attacks on temples during Durga Puja celebrations, Bangaldesh security officials on Thursday evening recovered 18 crude bombs from the gate of a Hindu temple in Khulna district.

The live bombs were found at around 5:30 pm and safely recovered by a bomb disposal unit at around 7 pm, Dhaka Tribune reported. The bombs were later neutralized in a safe environment, according to Rapid Action Battalion 6 (RAB) Director Lt Col Mostak Ahmed.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

According to the report, the incident took place at the gate of Rupsa Maha Shashan, which also houses a Kali temple.

Following the reports of the attacks on Hindu temples, the Bangladesh government has beefed up security to facilitate Durga Puja celebrations in the country. The security situation has also prompted the authorities to deploy paramilitary forces and contingents of police across the country.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

Local media said that the situation remained grim in Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Sylhet, Chittagong and Gazipur after attacks and clashes. The Bangladesh government has assured the country's Hindu community of improved security and said that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers were deployed in 22 districts to maintain security.

BGB personnel had been deployed at the request of the deputy commissioners concerned and on instructions from the Home Ministry, said Lt Colonel Faizur Rahman, BGB director of operations.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said several people involved in the Cumilla incident has been identified and some suspected instigators have also been detained. "We will hunt down those involved in the incident," he said.

Stating that the authorities would inform the media about the details after investigation, the home minister said: "It appears that it was a motivated move planned by a vested group."

Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported on Thursday. At least three people were killed and 60 injured including journalists, police and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in Cumilla, at least 50 people were injured as a group of religious extremists clashed with law enforcers in the Nanua Dighirpar area over reports of "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Puja Mandap, reported Daily Star. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a tough warning, saying anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla will not be spared. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)