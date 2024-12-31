Kathmandu [Nepal], December 31 (ANI): The 18th edition of Joint Military Exercise "Surya Kiran" between the Nepali Army and the Indian Army commenced on Tuesday.

The exercise was inaugurated by Major General Prem Bahadur Pun, Mid-Western Division Commander, of the Nepali Army Battle School in Saljhandi, Rupandehi District.

As per the release from the Nepal Army, the exercise includes the participation of 668 personnel from the Nepali Army, led by Lieutenant Colonel Nirajan Katwal and the Indian Army, led by Colonel Japender Pal Singh.

"The exercise focuses primarily on counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations. Participants will share their expertise and experiences enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination in these areas," a release said.

Furthermore, "The Nepali Army believes that such joint military exercises not only strengthen the longstanding friendly relations between the two Nations but also contribute to the enhancement of professional skills and mutual understanding between both the Armies," the press release states.

The joint exercise is scheduled to conclude on January 13, 2025.

During the exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of unorthodox modes of warfare including Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations and also Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, an official statement said.

A traditional opening ceremony was organized to mark the commencement of the exercise in which both contingents marched in harmony to the Indian and Nepali military tunes, as per the statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "The opening ceremony of the 18th edition of Exercise Surya Kiran, a joint military exercise between India and Nepal, was held today at the Nepal Army Battle School, Shaljhandi, Nepal. The exercise is scheduled from 31 December 2024 to 13 January 2025. The objective of the exercise is to strengthen interoperability between the Indian Army and the Nepal Army in conducting Joint Operations under the UN Mandate. Two Nations, One Vision for Security."

The 17th edition of exercise Surya Kiran was successfully concluded last year in Pithoragarh, India. Since its inception in 2011, the exercise has been held annually on a reciprocal basis in Nepal and India, completing 17 successful editions till date. (ANI)

