Atlanta, Dec 10 (AP) A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE in the city's Buckhead district on Saturday.

Also Read | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupe Kills Three in US, Five in Canada; Know All About Latest Health Scare.

Police said three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital. The shooting victim who survived was “alert, conscious and breathing”, police said.

Investigators with a homicide unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the investigation was still in progress, police said.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Blow to President Joe Biden As Poll Shows Donald Trump in Lead, Reveals Survey.

The shooting was linked to drug activity at 3005 Buckhead Apartments, they said.

“This wasn't like a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki told WANF.

Police planned to run tests on handguns recovered at the scene to determine which of the weapons was involved in the shooting, Malecki said.

Police did not identify the victims and there was no information immediately available about a suspect. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)