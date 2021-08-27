Balochistan [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Thursday, Pakistani media reported citing a government official.

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson of the Balochistan government said that that the incident took place when a roadside planted landmine explosion hit a vehicle of paramilitary Pakistan Levies forces in the Mangi Dam area of Ziarat district of the province, reported Pakistan Today.

The forces' vehicle was on a routine patrol in the area when it struck the landmine, it added quoting police.

Following the explosion, rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

So far, no group or individual has claimed the attack. (ANI)

