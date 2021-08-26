Kabul, August 26: Two explosions rocked Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Thursday as the Taliban strengthened their measures of access and control of the country. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate while the second one was near the Baron Hotel, where desperate crowds had gathered seeking to flee the country after the Taliban takeover. According to reports, as many as 40 people, including children were killed in the explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per details by a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd and another attacker started shooting. A latest update informs that an ISIS suicide bomber was behind the explosion near Kabul airport that killed nearly 40 people and injured several others.

The Pentagon had confirmed reports of the first explosion from outside of the Kabul Airport. "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said John Kirby, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. The Hamid Karzai International Airport is the only access point for the international community to reach out to people in Afghanistan. Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul, Second Explosion Reported Near Hotel Where Americans Gathered for Evacuation.

Kabul Blasts: At least 40 Dead, Over 120 Injured; Check the tweet:

#Breaking: Kabul twin bombing death tolls rises to 40 with over 120 injured: New York Times reporter in #Kabul. — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 26, 2021

The second blast took place near a hotel in Afghanistan's capital, where US citizens were gathering to be evacuated, causing severe injuries to many. "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a tweet. Taliban Leader Responds to PM Narendra Modi’s Statement, Says India Will Soon Know Taliban Can Run Afghanistan Affairs Smoothly.

Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul; Here's All We Know So Far

At least 40 people were killed, including children in the first blast that took place outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport at the Abbey Gate.

A second explosion struck Kabul near Baron Hotel, a hotel in Afghanistan's capital, where US citizens were gathering to be evacuated, Fox News reported.

Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded people have arrived so far from airport explosions, a report by Reuters said.

The western nations including the US and UK had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.

Britain and the United States on Thursday warned of an "imminent" terrorist attack by the Islamic State militants targeting those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee war-torn Afghanistan.

There is "very, very credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants are planning an imminent attack on those gathering at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan, British armed forces minister James Heappey told BBC on Thursday.

Reports say that a second explosion took place after a suicide bombing earlier in the day near the gates of the Kabul airport.

According to the latest update, an ISIS suicide bomber was behind the explosion near Kabul airport that killed about 40 people and injured several including three US troops.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taliban sprayed a water cannon at those gathered at one airport gate to try to drive the crowd away, as someone launched tear gas canisters elsewhere.

The Kabul airport has been witnessing chaotic scenes over the past few weeks after the Taliban took over the country. Thousands of Afghans continue to gather at the Kabul airport trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Several countries carried out evacuations of their citizens who were stuck in Afghanistan. The countries began to withdraw its citizens and diplomats, signaling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts.

