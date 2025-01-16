Karachi [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Two weeks into the new year, Pakistan's Karachi witnessed an alarming rise in fatalities from road accidents, robbery resistance and aerial firing, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Chipa Foundation report.

According to the foundation, 36 citizens lost their lives in various traffic accidents, while 528 others, including children, elderly, and young adults, sustained injuries, ARY News reported.

The Chipa Foundation report further highlighted that in incidents of robbery resistance, three individuals were killed over the past two weeks, while over 15 were injured in such incidents since the start of the year.

The murder of two residents in Zaman Town within 12 days created major uproar. The first victim, Saahil Masih, was murdered during a robbery attempt, followed by Asif, who was killed at Ghaghar Phatak.

In another case, Hafiz Muzafar was shot after he raised an alarm upon encountering robbers, as per ARY News.

ARY News reported that despite such incidents, police in Malir and Korangi are yet to arrest any suspects involved in these crimes, raising concerns over the city's law enforcement efficiency.

Aerial firing has also claimed lives, with one person reported dead during the same period. Additionally, 11 individuals, including nine men and two women, sustained injuries from celebratory gunfire, a practice that continues to pose a grave threat to public safety.

On Wednesday, a Karachi man was shot dead after he resisted a robbery, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Kamran Khan, five robbers entered a house with the intention of committing a crime. As the robbers attempted to flee, a youth who had come to offer Fajr prayers raised an alarm, catching their attention. The SSP said that in retaliation, the robbers fired at the youth, resulting in fatal injuries.

Earlier a man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia Law college in Karachi. (ANI)

