Dushanbe [Tajikistan], January 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tajikistan on Monday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit the country at 10:02am (IST), the NCS noted.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometres.

The details were also shared on X.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 06/01/2025 10:02:36 IST, Lat: 37.15 N, Long: 71.50 E, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Tajikistan," the NCS stated.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1876127375085510821

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 12:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 37.25 N and Longitude 72.11 E.

Sharing a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 05/01/2025 12:26:46 IST, Lat: 37.25 N, Long: 72.11 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1875805935693918607

On December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1872076665742135651

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan." (ANI)

