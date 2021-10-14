Oslo [Norway], October 14 (ANI: At least four people were killed and injured in a "bow and arrow" attack in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, media reports said.

The head of the southeastern police district was unable to say the exact death toll, Sputnik reported citing the VG newspaper.

The suspect was taken into custody and known to have acted alone. Police noted that the incident had taken place in a crowded district with many shops.

A probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

