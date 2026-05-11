Delhi Molestation Case: Northeast Women Molested and Assaulted Outside Club in National Capital

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The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) following allegations of molestation and physical assault involving two women from the Northeast outside a popular nightclub in South Delhi. The incident, which reportedly took place late Saturday night, began with catcalling and escalated into a physical confrontation when the women confronted the group of men, as reported by TOI. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the venue and surrounding areas to identify the suspects involved.

According to the police complaint, the two women were waiting for their cab outside a club in the South Extension area when a group of men allegedly began passing lewd remarks and catcalling them. When the women objected to the harassment, the situation turned violent. Molestation Case: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati, 3 Others in Patiala House Court.

The victims alleged that the men not only used racial slurs but also molested them during the scuffle. One of the women reportedly sustained minor injuries after being pushed to the ground. Bystanders eventually intervened, prompting the accused to flee the scene in a vehicle before the police could arrive.

Police Investigation and Charges

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, given the nature of the verbal abuse reported. Delhi: Vegetable Vendor From Bihar Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Nihal Vihar.

"We have recorded the statements of the victims and are in the process of identifying the vehicle used by the accused," a senior police official stated. "No arrests have been made so far, but multiple teams are working on the case, and we are questioning the club’s bouncers and staff to gather more details."

Concerns Over Safety and Discrimination

This incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding the safety of women in the national capital, particularly those from the Northeast who frequently report facing both gender-based violence and racial discrimination. Advocacy groups for Northeast residents in Delhi have called for a swift investigation, urging the police to ensure the safety of the community in nightlife hubs.

The club management has reportedly stated that they are cooperating fully with the authorities and have handed over their digital video recording (DVR) to the investigating officers.

Recent Context

The Delhi Police have recently increased patrolling around high-traffic entertainment districts following a series of similar complaints. However, this case has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of laws protecting marginalized communities.

While the victims have received medical attention for their physical injuries, they have also been offered counseling through the police’s Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Further updates are expected once the forensic analysis of the CCTV footage is completed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).