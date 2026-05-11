Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
As Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals in a high-stakes Match 55 at the HPCA Stadium, both sides have named their five Impact Player substitutes. With Delhi facing a must-win scenario and Punjab looking to climb the table, tactical moves involving players like Pathum Nissanka and Harpreet Brar could define the outcome in Dharamshala.
The tactical battle for Match 55 of IPL 2026 began at the toss as Delhi Capitals (DC) won the flip and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. In a contest with significant playoff implications, both franchises have confirmed their lists of five Impact Player substitutes, providing a glimpse into their mid-match strategic plans. You can follow Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.
Delhi Capitals enter this fixture in eighth place, knowing that a defeat tonight would officially end their campaign. Punjab Kings, currently fourth, are looking to arrest a three-match losing streak and reclaim their position at the summit of the points table.
Delhi Capitals: Depth in Batting and Spin
Delhi Capitals have named a balanced list of substitutes that prioritises batting reinforcements and spin options. The inclusion of Pathum Nissanka and Ashutosh Sharma suggests that the Capitals are prepared to bolster their middle or top order depending on the match situation during the second innings. PBKS vs DC Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.
Nissanka, who recently scored a valuable 50 against Kolkata, offers a steady presence at the top, while Ashutosh Sharma provides explosive power hitting in the death overs. On the bowling front, Vipraj Nigam and Tripurana Vijay provide additional spin-bowling depth should the Dharamshala surface offer more grip as the temperature drops.
Delhi Capitals Impact Substitutes: Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay.
Punjab Kings: Focus on Versatile Bowling
Punjab Kings have opted for a bowling-heavy substitute list, reflecting the conditions in Dharamshala which typically assist pace and swing under the lights. The inclusion of Harpreet Brar and Praveen Dubey gives captain Shreyas Iyer the flexibility to introduce more spin if the pitch slows down, while Yash Thakur and Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett offer high-quality seam options.
The Kings have also included wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod in their pool, providing a safety net in the batting department. Given that Punjab are batting first, they are likely to swap a specialist batter for an extra bowler like Harpreet Brar or Yash Thakur during the second innings to defend their total.
Punjab Kings Impact Substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey.
The Tactical Context in Dharamshala
The "Impact Player" rule has been a defining feature of the 2026 season, allowing teams to effectively play with a 12th man. In the previous meeting between these two sides, tactical changes played a minor role compared to the sheer volume of runs, as Punjab successfully chased down Delhi’s mammoth total of 264.
Tonight, with cooler temperatures of approximately 12°C and the ball expected to travel faster through the thin mountain air, the timing of these substitutions will be critical. Delhi will look to use their substitute to navigate a potentially tricky chase, while Punjab will focus on using their "Impact" to squeeze the DC batters in the later stages of the game.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).